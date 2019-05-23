OXFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man suffered serious injuries after a crash that led to his own vehicle running him over in Oxford.
State police identified the man as 73-year-old Stephen Kovzel Jr. of Oxford.
Troopers said the incident happened in the parking lot of the Oxford Liquor Shoppe on Oxford Road Wednesday afternoon.
They said Kovzel's Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo was originally parked, as was the other vehicle involved in the crash.
However, Kovzel's Jeep was not "in park" and rolled backwards into the second vehicle. As Kovzel exited the Jeep, the driver of the second vehicle moved it backwards, which caused Kovzel's vehicle to continue in reverse.
Kovzel was caught by the door of his Jeep and run over by the vehicle, state police said.
The Jeep finally stopped in the northbound lane of Oxford Road against a steel guard rail.
Kovzel was brought to Waterbury Hospital for serious injuries to his arms and left leg.
Troopers determined that the cause of the incident was unsafe backing by Kovzel.
However, the driver of the second vehicle, Mark Reilly of Beacon Falls, was issued a misdemeanor summons and complaint for evading responsibility.
Reilly was also charged with operating a motor vehicle without insurance, operating without a license and operating with an expired registration.
Reilly was released on a $500 non-surety bond and given a court date of May 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.