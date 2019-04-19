MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A man suffered serious injuries in a shooting that happened in Meriden overnight.
The shooting took place on South 1st Street near North 1st Street around 2:30 a.m.
Police tape surrounds a home on South 1st Street and officers are canvassing the area.
The victim was transported to a local trauma hospital for treatment of serious injuries, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Meriden detectives at 203-630-6233.
Channel 3 has a crew on scene.
Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.