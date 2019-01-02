NORTH HAVEN (WFSB) - A New York man was seriously hurt in a crash that closed a section of the Wilbur Cross Parkway in North Haven.
State police identified the victim as 48-year-old Franco Faia of Holbrook, NY.
Troopers said both directions of the highway were closed in the area of exit 63 late Tuesday night.
The crash was the result of an earlier incident where a car driven by 24-year-old Robert Remington of Meriden struck a metal guide rail in the median on the northbound side of Route 15. Remington spun back onto the left lane of the highway.
Faia's vehicle came into contact with Remington's, crossed over the median, flipped over, and landed on its roof on the southbound side of the Wilbur Cross.
Faia was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital by way of Wallingford Ambulance.
Remington was not hurt.
The incidents remain under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 203-393-4200.
