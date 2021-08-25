HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man was seriously injured after police say he was struck by a car Tuesday night in Hartford.
It all unfolded just before 9 at the corner of Albany Avenue and Cabot Street.
The man was taken to St. Francis Hospital and underwent surgery.
We're told he remains in critical condition.
Police say the driver of the car remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.