NORWALK, CT (WFSB) - One person was seriously injured after being struck by a train over the weekend.
Norwalk Deputy Fire Chief Edward Prescott says it happened around 12:50 Saturday morning at the Catherine Street railroad crossing.
When first responders arrived, they located a man lying along the side of the train tracks and had sustained serious injuries to his right arm and leg.
The victim was semi-consicous at the time he was placed into an ambulance and taken to Norwalk Hospital for treatment.
This incident remains under investigation by Metro North Police.
