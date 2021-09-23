NORWICH, CT. (WFSB) - A man was seriously injured after he was struck by a New England Central Railroad train near the Norwich Uncasville border.
He was found near the trestle and taken to a local hospital for treatment.
His injuries are serious.
The Norwich Police Department Patrol Division along with members of the Norwich Fire Department, East Great Plains Fire Department, Connecticut State Police, Mohegan Tribal Fire Department and the Mohegan Tribal Police Department responded to the incident.
