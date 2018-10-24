NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) – New Britain Police are searching for a suspect involved in a hit-and-run that left a man seriously injured.
Just before 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, emergency crews responded to the area of Farmington Avenue and Overlook Avenue for the report of a pedestrian struck by a car.
A 34-year-old man was seriously injured and brought to the hospital.
The driver of the car fled the scene.
The car involved is described as a dark colored, full-sized, four door pickup truck.
The truck was last seen traveling north on Farmington Avenue in the area of Blake Road.
Anyone with information is asked to call New Britain Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.