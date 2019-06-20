BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) -- A man was seriously injured in a crash on Farmington Avenue in Bristol Thursday morning.
The one-car crash happened around 4:30 a.m., near Collins Road.
The male driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.
Farmington Avenue, also known as Route 6, was closed between Brook Street and Stafford Avenue for a few hours.
It has since reopened.
