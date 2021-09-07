NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A shooting in New Haven Tuesday night leaves a man in critical condition.
This is the third shooting within the last three days.
That shooting happened near 124 East Pearl Street around 9.
Yesterday, police investigated the city’s twenty-first homicide of the year after a 45-year-old man was shot and killed.
It happened on Poplar Street by Lombard.
On Sunday, a shooting on Chamberlain Street left a 30-year-old man dead.
Mayor Elicker was at the scene Tuesday night. He says New Haven is experiencing an uptick in violence this year like many other cities.
"We have a mutlipronged strategy to confront the violence and that includes beat officer and bicycle officers on the beat. That includes expanding the number of cameras, expanding shot spotters. The police and every department across the city has this as their top priority, to make sure that we're keeping people safe," Mayor Elicker said.
The city has also added more street outreach workers in hopes of curbing crime.
This shooting is still under investigation. If you have any information, you're asked to call New Haven Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.