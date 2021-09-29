WINCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A man is in critical condition after being assaulted Wednesday.
State Police say it took place at a home during the late morning hours.
The man was flown to Hartford Hospital with serious injuries.
State Police Major Crimes Detectives are conducting this investigation in conjunction with Winchester Police and the Litchfield State Attorney's office.
Investigators haven't said if any arrests have been made yet.
Refresh this page and stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.