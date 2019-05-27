BARKHAMSTED, CT (WFSB) - A bear entered a home in Barkhamsted over the weekend but was promptly frightened away, according to the homeowners.
Kelsey Weber sent video of the ordeal to Channel 3 on Sunday.
She said she wanted to raise awareness about how dangerous bears can be.
Weber said they encounter bears often at their home, but never had one actually enter until recently.
Weber's boyfriend Ryan Boyle said they were doing chores when the encounter happened.
"We always have the door open when we're cleaning, we're in and out," Boyle said .
Just when Boyle was about to relax and put his feet up, he realized he wasn't alone.
"I kind of see a shadow, and I looked up, I was on my phone and I was like, 'Kelsey, don't move,'" Boyle said.
Weber said the bears are getting extremely comfortable and they're worried someone will get hurt.
"If I acted timid and ran away, maybe it would not have been scared and came further into the house, so I did the first thing I thought to do, which was to yell at it and run at it and luckily for me, it did the right thing," Boyle said.
The topic of brazen bears has been a hot button issue among lawmakers.
The state Senate recently voted down a bill that would have given farmers more clearance to kill bears that had become a nuisance.
However, it approved another bill that requires the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection to provide lawmakers with a report on non-lethal ways to control the bear population.
The measures were brought up following a black bear attack in Burlington that killed a dog.
DEEP said in just one year’s time, there have been more than 8,500 bear sightings.
"A woman had a bear break into her home and she had an infant child and I'm worried that if she was home alone and if she didn't react the same way I did, it could have ended deadly," Boyle said.
The highest numbers were seen in Simsbury, Farmington, Avon and Torrington.
I remember a few years ago when people thought it was cute to see a bear on their deck at the sliding door. Only a matter of time unless our "lawmakers" start signing bills to curb this.
