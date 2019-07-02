NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A man was shot at a restaurant in Newington and driven to a hospital in Waterbury, according to police.
Newington police said they responded to the Plaza Azteca restaurant on the Berlin Turnpike around 1 a.m.
They said the call was initially for a large brawl in the parking lot.
The caller reportedly heard a gunshot, but couldn't tell where it originated.
Police said they saw a large number of vehicles leaving the area, but none of them had a gunshot victim.
They continued their investigation.
About 30 minutes later, Newington police said they were notified by Waterbury police that a gunshot victim was being treated at Waterbury Hospital.
The victim reported that he had been shot at the Plaza Azteca in Newington.
His injuries were described as non-life-threatening.
Detectives continue to look into the case.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Newington police at 860-594-6239.
