DANBURY, CT (WFSB) -- An officer-involved shooting was reported in Danbury on Wednesday morning.
Danbury police said the shooting happened in the area of Old Ridgebury Road and Reserve Road, a little before 11 a.m.
Mayor Mark Boughton said Old Ridgebury Road will remain closed for several hours, adding there is no danger to those living in the area.
Boughton said the officer is okay.
Earlier Wednesday morning, police responded to the report of an assault on Old Ridgebury Road.
A male suspect was found in a recreational area, holding two large knives, police said.
He refused police orders to stop and drop his weapons.
That's when he was shot by a Danbury police officer.
The man was taken to the hospital and his condition is unknown at this time.
As of Wednesday afternoon, exit 2A off I-84 west remained closed at Old Ridgebury Road.
A police cruiser was seen blocking the off-ramp on the DOT traffic cameras just after 11 a.m.
Drivers are being urged to avoid the area.
The man's name is unknown at this time.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
(1) comment
Why shoot them and then take them to a hospital? Just keep shooting and end it. He'll be out of jail in 6 months due to Malloy's Slap-On-The-Wrist program and try stabbing someone again.
