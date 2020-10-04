GROTON, CT (WFSB) - Authorities are investigating after police say a man was injured during an altercation at a hookah lounge in Groton.
According to Groton Police, a New London Police officer was at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital for an unrelated incident when he was made aware that a 27-year-old man had arrived and was suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm.
Upon speaking with the victim, the officer learned that the man had been shot in Groton, prompting him to inform Groton Police.
Police in Groton were able to determine that the victim had been shot around 3:45 a.m. during an altercation at the Midnight Hookah Lounge at 403 Pleasant Valley Road South.
The victim was then taken to the hospital by a private vehicle.
Police continue to investigate.
Anyone with any information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact Groton Police at 860-441-6712.
