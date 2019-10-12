HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A man is recovering after police said he was shot in the ankle on Saturday night in Hartford.
Crews are investigating a shooting at the intersection of Main and Nelson Street.
Police said the man was taken to St. Francis Hospital in a private car.
His injuries are reported as non-life-threatening.
This story is developing. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
