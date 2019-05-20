NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating a shooting that injured a man on Monday night.
The shooting took place around 7:14 p.m. in the area of Congress Avenue and Redfield Street in the Hill neighborhood.
Police said a 21-year-old male victim walked into the emergency room at Yale-New Haven Hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the arm.
Detectives are on the scene investigating the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact New Haven police.
