NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A man was shot on Thanksgiving afternoon in New Haven.
According to police, officers responded to 420 Huntington Street just before 1 p.m. for the report of a person shot.
The victim was found in a driveway and brought to Yale-New Haven Hospital.
Police said the victim, 31-year-old James Mitchner, was shot once in the back.
Mitchner is in critical, but stable condition.
Police are still investigating the shooting.
