NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man was shot in the buttocks and legs early Thursday morning in New Haven.
According to police, they received a call around 1:30 a.m. about a person being shot in the area of Blake Street between Stone and Austin streets.
The 29-year-old victim was found in the street suffering from the wounds.
He has not been identified.
The victim was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact New Haven police at 203-946-6304.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.