HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot in Hartford on Saturday afternoon.
Hartford Police Lieutenant Paul Cicero said officers responded to a shot spotter activation on Seymour Street at about 1 p.m.
Lt. Cicero said a 30-year-old man was taken to Hartford Hospital with a non-life-threatening gun shot wound.
The Major Crimes Division and Hartford Police are investigating.
This story is developing. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
