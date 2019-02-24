Hartford Police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday evening.
A man was shot in the area of 131 Martin St. in Hartford at approximately 5:20 p.m., according to police.
He was transported to St. Francis Hospital and is stable.
Investigation is ongoing.
This story is developing. Stay with Channel 3 Eyewitness News for updates.
