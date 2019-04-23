HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Hartford police are responding to a shooting after a man was shot in the hip.
Police said the shooting took place in the 200 block of Barbour Street.
A man was found suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the hip.
Police said Major Crime Detectives are investigating.
This story is developing. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
