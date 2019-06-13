NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – New Haven police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Thursday evening.
According to police, a victim arrived at Yale-New Haven Hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg.
The victim was reported to have non-life threatening injuries.
Police have not identified the victim at this time.
The investigation is underway.
