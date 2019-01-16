Marcus Rivera

Marcus Rivera was arrested after being released from the hospital. He was shot by an officer in New Haven after gunfire was exchanged earlier this month.

 New Haven police

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A suspect in an officer-involved shooting in New Haven was released from the hospital Tuesday into the custody of detectives.

Police said Marcus Rivera, 22, was shot in the pelvis by an officer while police were trying to serve an arrest warrant.

The incident began on Lamberton Street on Jan. 8.

Rivera ran. He was caught once, but managed to slip away after fighting off officers, police said.

Gunfire was exchanged between Rivera and the officers who responded.

Officers found Rivera in the area of First Avenue and took him into custody without further incident.

Rivera was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

No officers were hurt.

Tuesday, Rivera was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit.

He's due in New Haven Court for arraignment.

Police said additional charges are pending.

