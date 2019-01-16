NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A suspect in an officer-involved shooting in New Haven was released from the hospital Tuesday into the custody of detectives.
Police said Marcus Rivera, 22, was shot in the pelvis by an officer while police were trying to serve an arrest warrant.
The incident began on Lamberton Street on Jan. 8.
Rivera ran. He was caught once, but managed to slip away after fighting off officers, police said.
Gunfire was exchanged between Rivera and the officers who responded.
Officers found Rivera in the area of First Avenue and took him into custody without further incident.
Rivera was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
No officers were hurt.
Tuesday, Rivera was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit.
He's due in New Haven Court for arraignment.
Police said additional charges are pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.