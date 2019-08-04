NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A man is recovering after police said he was shot in his shoulder on Sunday afternoon in New Haven.
New Haven Police Captain Anthony Duff told Channel 3 that police responded to the scene of a shooting on Newhall Street near Bassett Street in the Newhallville neighborhood around 1:21 p.m. on Sunday.
Captain Duff said a 34-year-old New Haven man suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder. He is expected to survive.
The man was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital in a private car following the shooting, Captain Duff said.
Those with information are asked to contact the New Haven Police Department Detective Bureau at 203-946-6304.
