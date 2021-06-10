MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A man was shot in the belly in Manchester overnight.
The victim called police around 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday while he was on his way to the hospital, according to the Manchester Police Department.
The shooting happened on North Street, not far from North Main Street.
The victim was only identified as being a 43-year-old man.
Police said he was in serious condition.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Manchester police.
