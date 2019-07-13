NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot in the chest in New Haven on Saturday.
Police said crews responded to the Fair Haven neighborhood at the intersection of Blatchley Avenue at Peck Street just after 7 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
New Haven Police Department Captain Anthony Duff said officers found a 31-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Captain Duff said he was taken to the ambulance and remains in stable condition.
Those with information are asked to call the New Haven Police Department Detective Bureau at 202-946-6304
