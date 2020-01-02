NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Newington police are investigating a shooting where a person was shot in the face.
Around 3:30 a.m. on Cedar Street, an SUV pulled up alongside the victim and opened fire into the victim’s car.
The victim was struck once in the face and drove himself to the hospital.
Police said the motive for the shooting has not been determined at this time.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call police at 860-594-6249.
