HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford police are investigating a shooting on Thursday evening.
Officers responded to the area of Garden Street and Westland Street for the report of a shooting.
An adult man was shot in the lower leg.
Police said he was conscious and alert when officers arrived.
The shooting is under investigation.
