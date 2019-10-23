HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A man is recovering after being shot in Hartford Wednesday evening.
Police responded to the area of 89 Main Street after Shot Spotter activation went off.
An adult male victim was brought to Hartford Hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.
Main Street is temporarily closed between Jefferson Street and Park Street while police investigate the shooting.
Police have not released any information regarding a suspect at this time.
