MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – A man is recovering after being shot in the leg in Meriden on Thursday.
Police were called the intersection of Sherman Avenue and Warren Street around 1:20 p.m. for the report of shots fired.
Officers located a 25-year-old man that was shot in the lower left leg. He was conscious and able to speak with officers.
Investigation revealed that a car approached the victim who had been walking and the victim began speaking with a person inside the car.
Police said it’s unclear if the conversation turned into an argument, however, a person inside the car fired two shots at the victim, striking him one time.
The car sped off. Police said an unknown number of occupants were inside the car.
The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 203-630-6318.
