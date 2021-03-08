HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford police are investigating after a man was shot in the stomach on Monday afternoon.
Police said around 12:30 p.m., officers were called to Adams Street for the report of a person shot.
When officers arrived on the scene, a crime scene was located.
The victim was brough to a local hospital via private vehicle. Police said officers responded to the hospital and located the victim. He is currently listed in stable condition.
Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.