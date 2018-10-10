NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man was shot and killed after attacking two people late Tuesday night in New Haven.
According to police, a man carrying a knife approached a 27-year-old New Haven resident who was walking on Sperry Street toward Goffe Street
Police said the man then stabbed the resident after after allegedly saying, "Happy Halloween."
The victim's cousin, a 24-year-old man from Hamden, was nearby waiting in a car and heard the commotion. Police said the man got out of his car and was also stabbed by the attacker.
After being stabbed, the Hamden man, who had a pistol on him as well as a valid pistol permit, shot and killed the attacker, according to police.
The shooter has not been charged, though the investigation remains open and active.
"This is still unfolding as far as investigators are concerned, but the information we have so far is this is an unprovoked attack," said Officer David Hartman, New Haven police.
The deceased attacker has not been identified. The stabbing victims’ wounds are not life threatening.
The 27-year-old was stabbed in the elbow and the 24-year-old, in his bicep.
Both stabbing victims' injuries were described as non-life-threatening.
Police said it appears this is a random attack and said there is no concern over copycats.
Police asked for the public’s help.
Anyone with information is urged to phone police at 203-946-6304, the anonymous tip line at 203-946-6296, text a tip by texting, "NHPD" plus the message to 274637 (CRIMES) or email at ecic@newhavenct.gov.
