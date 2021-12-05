HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man was shot multiple times in Hartford.
Hartford Police responded to 97 Ashley Street after a Shotspotter activation.
When officers arrived they found a man suffering multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.