NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – An investigation is underway after a person was shot in New Haven Monday night.
Police said a person was shot in the area of Newhall Street and Read Street.
A 28-year-old black male was shot multiple times, according to police.
The victim has non-life-threatening injures.
People are being asked to avoid the area while police investigate the shooting.
