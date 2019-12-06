NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man was shot near apartments in New Haven on Thursday night, according to police.
Officers said they responded to the Hidden Quarry Apartments around 8:20 p.m.
The victim was identified as an 18-year-old man from New Haven. His name was not released.
He was brought by ambulance to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he was listed in stable condition.
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact New Haven police at 203-946-6304.
