HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating a shooting in Hartford Thursday evening.
The shooting took place in the area of 380 Garden Street.
One man suffered from at least two gunshot wounds, according to police.
The shooting is under investigation.
No other details were released.
