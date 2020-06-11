NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - A man was found to have been shot several times in Norwich.
Police said they were called to an address on Laurel Hill Wednesday afternoon for a report of an unresponsive person.
They found the 52-year-old man dead inside his apartment.
Police believe he was shot multiple times sometime early Wednesday morning.
They said it appeared to have been a targeted attack.
A search is on for whoever pulled the trigger.
Police said they are investigating the case as a homicide.
The name of the victim has not yet been released.
Anyone with information about what happened it asked to contact Norwich police at 860-886-5561, extension 4 for the anonymous tip line or extension 7 for the detective division.
