BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) -- A Bridgeport man is recovering from gun shot wounds to the hip and leg following a shooting in Ansonia.
Ansonia Lieutenant Patrick Lynch told Channel 3 the shooting took place in the area of Fourth and Fifth Streets just after midnight on Monday.
Officers located a 29-year-old man from Bridgeport suffering from two gunshot wounds, said Lt. Lynch.
He was taken to a local hospital where he remains in serious, but stable condition.
Those with information are asked to contact the Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885 or www.tip411.com.
