MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Police in Middletown are looking for a suspect in connection with a homicide.
They're looking for 37-year-old William Bigaud.
Police said investigators were at an address on Green Street on Monday morning.
They said they found a woman who appeared to have died from multiple stab wounds.
Bigaud fled the scene.
Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.
They said he has ties to Meriden and the Bronx, NY.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Middletown police at 860-638-4000.
Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.