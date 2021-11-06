HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police are investigating after a man was stabbed Saturday morning in Hartford.
It happened around 5:45 a.m. at a home on Edgewood Street. Initially, police said it occurred at an after hours club.
Officers arrived at the residence to find a man in his twenties suffering from several stab wounds.
He was alert and conscious and is being treated for his injuries at an area hospital.
Police said a fight had occurred inside the home during an after hours party prior to when the man was stabbed.
Part of Edgewood Street remains closed while police investigate.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Hartford Police Department's TIP Line at 860-722-8477.
