NORWALK, CT (WFSB) - A man was seriously injured after being stabbed over the weekend.
It happened in the parking lot of Norwalk Hospital around 10:45 Saturday morning.
A man had parked his vehicle and was preparing to receive a patient that was being discharged from the hospital.
He was in the process of putting the patient's items in the back of his vehicle when a man ran up to him and stabbed him twice.
The suspect ran off towards Woodbury Avenue, while the victim went into the hospital to seek treatment.
The man sustained serious injuries, but is expected to make a full recovery.
Norwalk Police say the suspect is described as a black male believed to be in his mid-twenties, with a possible height of 5'8".
The suspect in question is said to have a short hair style and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, as well as brownish sweatpants at the time of the stabbing.
It is unclear why the victim was attacked.
Anyone with any information on this incident or the suspect is asked to contact Norwalk Police Detective Hudyma at 203-854-3189 or by email at dhudyma@norwalkct.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.