VERNON, CT (WFSB) – Police in Vernon are responding to a stabbing Wednesday evening.
An adult male was stabbed in the chest at the intersection of Union and Ward Streets around 6 p.m.
The victim was brought to Rockville Hospital in a police car.
Police said the victim is suffering from significant, but non-life-threatening injuries.
The stabbing is still under investigation.
Anyone who may have witnessed the stabbing is being asked to call Vernon police.
