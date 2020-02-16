MASHANTUCKET, CT (WFSB) -- An arrest was made after a man was stabbed multiple times during a large bar fight at Foxwoods Resort Casino early Saturday, according to Tribal Police.
40-year-old Robert Haines of Chicopee, MA, was arrested and charged with breach of peace and assault.
The violence erupted at Centrale Bar in the Fox Tower Casino around 1:15 a.m.
According to Chief William Dittman, the victim lost a lot of blood and was taken to Backus Hospital in Norwich.
He listed is in stable condition.
Tribal Police are reviewing video and conducting interviews to determine what led to the attack.
