NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- One man was stabbed, and two others are in custody following a stabbing in New Haven on Saturday.
New Haven Police Captain Anthony Duff said the stabbing took place Harding Place between Dixwell Avenue and Sherman Parkway in the Newhallville neighborhood on Saturday at 1 p.m.
The 46-year-old stabbing victim was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital and is in stable condition, said Captain Duff.
Captain Duff said police took the two suspects into custody in the area of Dixwell Avenue and Bassett Street.
Charges are pending for the suspects, said Captain Duff.
Police are encouraging those with information on the stabbing to contact the New Haven Police Department Detective Bureau at 203-946-6304.
