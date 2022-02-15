DERBY, CT (WFSB) - A 25-year-old man was stabbed while trying to break up a fight following a basketball game at Derby High School.
According to Derby police, the stabbing happened in the school's parking lot around 9:30 p.m. on Monday.
They said the victim was trying to stop the large fight, which erupted between juveniles.
Police said he was stabbed in the shoulder. He was treated and released.
They continue to investigate what happened.
