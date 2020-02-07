NORWALK, CT (WFSB) - A man smashed a display case at a department store in Norwalk and snatched $20,000 worth of jewelry.
According to police, the man entered the Kohl's Department store on Connecticut Avenue on Jan. 27 around 9 a.m.
He smashed the case, took the jewelry and fled in a vehicle with New York registration plates.
Friday, police released surveillance photos of the suspect.
Anyone who recognizes the man in them is asked to contact Norwalk police at 203-854-3180.
