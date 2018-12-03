OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) -- Police are on the look-out for a man accused of stealing Christmas trees and wreaths from a farm in Old Saybrook.
The man is accused of stealing $1,000 worth of trees and wreaths from Scott’s Farm Store.
The store owners said the stolen wreaths are one-of-a-kind.
