OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) -- Police are on the look-out for a man accused of stealing Christmas wreaths from a farm in Old Saybrook.
The man is accused of stealing $1,000 worth of trees and wreaths from Scott’s Orchard Farm Market.
It happened around 11:30 p.m. on Friday.
The suspect was spotted on surveillance cameras ripping off large wreaths.
“He sat around for a while I think waiting to see if he triggered any alarms or anything," said William Scott, of Scott's Orchard Farm Market.
About 90 minutes later the thief came back and grabbed more custom-made wreaths, that take hours to create.
Then, there was a third visit under the cloak of darkness, and it was all caught on camera.
“I doubt anyone is putting that much wreath material on one home so my guess is resale..I’m hoping someone out there has some kind of information," Scott said.
Anyone with information should contact Old Saybrook police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.