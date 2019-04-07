EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Police arrested a man who they said struck another man with his car twice during an argument at a condo complex on Saturday afternoon.
East Haven police arrested 61-year-old Gary Gambardella after several witnesses at the Breezewood Condominiums located on Coe Avenue called police on Gambardella and another man who got into an argument on the property.
Police said Gambardella and the victim were arguing about maintenance work on the property, when Gambardella got into his car and reversed into the victim who fell to the ground.
The victim told police Gambardella dragged him as he tried to leave the parking lot.
The victim then tried to stop Gambardella, when Gambardella struck the victim again, sending him into the air, causing him to land on his back, police said.
The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Gambardella was arrested fir assault, reckless endangerment, and evading responsibility. He was released on a $50,000 bond and is expected to appear in New Haven court on April 17.
