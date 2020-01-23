NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – New Haven police are investigating after a man was struck and killed by a car Wednesday night.
It happened on Whalley Avenue between Norton Street and Winthrop Avenue.
Police said a 55-year-old man was taken to the hospital where he died.
The driver of the car involved stayed at the scene.
An investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.